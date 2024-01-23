Norway’s defence chief becomes latest military figure to warn Europe has three years to prepare for war with Russia

Norway’s defence chief has become the latest senior military figure to warn that Europe has a matter of years to prepare for war against Russia.

In his dire warning, Eirik Kristoffersen said NATO countries have ‘two, maybe three’ years to get ready for an assault by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Last week, the NATO defence chiefs met in Brussels where several emphasised the importance of countries in Europe increasing their readiness for an attack.

This came as secret plans were leaked revealing that Germany is preparing for Putin’s forces to attack NATO as early as 2025, and after a senior NATO general said the alliance was preparing for such a scenario to happen within 20 years.

Speaking to NTB, Norway’s press agency, Kristoffersen pointed out that Moscow has built up its military stockpiles far quicker than expected.

