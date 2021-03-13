MSN:

Norway, among the countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, said three people who received the shot are being treated for severe blood clots and cerebral hemorrhages but said it was too soon to say if there was a connection.

The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in the blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Norwegian health authorities are telling people under the age of 50 who’ve received the AstraZeneca shot in the last 14 days to see a doctor if they feel ill or detect skin hemorrhages more than three days after vaccination. Norway on Thursday followed countries including Denmark in pausing use of the vaccine because of concerns over blood clots after a person in Austria died and others fell ill after being inoculated.

“We can’t say if there is a connection with the vaccine, but we will investigate thoroughly,” Sigurd Hortemo, a doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said at a press conference from Oslo.

