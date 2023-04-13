From trivia nights and live music to vinyl listening sessions and Super Bowl watch parties, Jacob Sloan has always been looking for ways to bring new faces into his Lemmon Avenue business, On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen

Last June, On Rotation hosted a drag brunch to commemorate Pride Month. The show was a success, and Sloan decided to make it a monthly event, where guests could drink mimosas and eat fried chicken while watching a drag show.

The event, called Misfits and Mimosas, went on without much controversy for nearly nine months. But days before the brewery’s scheduled March show, Sloan started noticing one-star Yelp reviews for his business. Then phone calls and social media comments began pouring in, accusing Sloan of exposing children to sexual content.

“Do I have to call y’all or come over there??!!” one person tweeted. “I will! On the hour every hour if you don’t stop cooperating with child groomers.”

Sloan found himself the latest victim of a scorched-earth campaign against drag and the venues that host the performances. For months, restaurants and breweries across Dallas-Fort Worth have been in the epicenter of a growing nationwide movement to restrict access to drag shows or ban the public performance of the art altogether. Events in Plano, Roanoke, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Dallas and Fort Worth have been picketed or subject to online harassment campaigns. Drag performers have faced some of the worst harassment and threats.

