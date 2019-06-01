YAHOO NEWS/REUTERS:

The factories have innocuous names, but analysts say several ostensibly civilian facilities visited by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently are also used to build ballistic missile launchers and other weapons.

On Saturday North Korea state news agency KCNA released reports of Kim providing “field guidance” at a number of factories and cities, without specifying when the visits occurred.

While the reports only mentioned economic elements, the sites help form the core of North Korea’s arms industry, and have played a major role in developing its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology, according to analysts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California.

“This is the heart of North Korea’s defense industry,” CNS researcher Jeffrey Lewis told Reuters. “These are the kind of visits we saw in 2016 and 2017 as North Korea moved toward ICBM testing.”

Among the sites Kim visited was the February 8 General Machine Factory, which has been used to construct ballistic missile launchers.

The machine factory was the site of the July 28, 2017, launch of a Hwasong-14 ICBM, which Kim personally observed.