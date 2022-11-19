North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile alongside his daughter on Friday, unveiling one of his children for the first time.

Photographs published by North Korean state media on Saturday showed Mr. Kim holding hands with his daughter in front of an ICBM sitting on a mobile launch platform. State media said that the missile launched on Friday was a Hwasong-17, which is believed to be the largest road-mobile, liquid-fueled ICBM in the world.

On Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea fired an ICBM with enough range to hit the U.S. mainland, landing inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The ICBM, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, reached an altitude of about 3,753 miles, traveling around 620 miles for 69 minutes, Pyongyang’s state media reported on Saturday. Seoul’s military had reported a similar flight trajectory on Friday.

Mr. Kim said the test was aimed at retaliating against the “hysteric aggression war drills by the enemies,” referring to joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea. He called on the country to “substantially accelerate the bolstering of its overwhelming nuclear deterrence,” according to the Saturday state media report.

