The US intelligence agencies are receiving information that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, CNN reported on Monday. The outlet cited an unnamed US official with direct knowledge of the matter. Another US official said there were concerns over Kim’s health, but it was hard to assess the severity of the situation. A South Korean government official told the country’s Yonhap news agency that Kim was not seriously ill, contradicting the report. Earlier Monday, a South Korean media report said that the 36-year-old despot was being treated following a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

