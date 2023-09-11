North Korea’s Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin: reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have departed aboard a special train bound for Russia and a summit with President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing unnamed senior government sources.Russia’s Interfax news agency reported earlier on Monday that Kim, who rarely travels abroad, was expected to visit Russia’s Far East “in the coming days.”

The Kremlin said on Saturday Putin would be in the far eastern city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which opened on Sunday, but said it had “nothing to say” about a possible visit by Kim.North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since the invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to “expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts.”Kim’s last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament talks with former US President Donald Trump.

