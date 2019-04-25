NEW YORK POST:

North Korea slapped the US with a $2 million bill for the hospital care of Otto Warmbier — forcing an American official to sign a pledge to fork over the money before being allowed to fly the comatose student back home from Pyongyang in 2017, according to a new report.

The US envoy sent to retrieve the University of Virginia student from the rogue regime signed an agreement to pay the bill on instructions passed down from President Trump, two people familiar with the situation told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

The invoice ended up at the Treasury Department, where it remained unpaid throughout 2017, the sources said. It was unclear whether Team Trump ultimately paid the bill or whether it came up in the run-up to the president’s two summits with Kim Jong Un.

The White House declined to comment to the newspaper about the bill, which was not previously disclosed by US or North Korean officials.

“We do not comment on hostage negotiations, which is why they have been so successful during this administration,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote in an email to the New York Post.