NEW YORK POST:

North Korea said Friday that nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless the Trump administration moves away from what Pyongyang described as unilateral demands for disarmament.

The statement by an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesman published in state media was the country’s latest expression of displeasure over the stalled negotiations. It follows two separate launches of short-range missiles earlier this month that were apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been at a standstill since February, when a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump broke down over what the Americans described as excessive North Korean demands for sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Kim has since declared that the Trump administration has until the end of the year to come up with mutually acceptable terms for a deal.