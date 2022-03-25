Breitbart

Government media outlets in North Korea confirmed on Friday that communist dictator Kim Jong-un had tested a “new-type” intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which is described as a direct threat to the United States and the latest addition to the “state nuclear force.” The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a government agency, published photos and video of Kim Jong-un wearing a leather jacket and surrounded by cheerful soldiers. Several of the images of Kim feature the dictator marching in front of what appears to be the missile itself, featuring imagery that the Reuters news agency compared to the American film Top Gun. State television published video, apparently edited to air in slow motion, featuring Kim walking in front of the missile as dramatic music played for effect. The state newspaper Rodong Sinmun declared the missile launch, which South Korea’s military confirmed Thursday, a resounding success

