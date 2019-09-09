MIRROR:

North Korea fired two projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, a report citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff states

North Korea has launched two ‘unknown projectiles’ to the east of the country, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The rogue state fired the projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, a report citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff states.

A spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff said: “Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.”

The launch is North Korea’s eighth test since July 25 and follows the country’s announcement on Monday that it would be open to restarting nuclear talks with the US.



