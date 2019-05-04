NEW YORK POST:

North Korea fired several short-range missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning local time — the country’s first test launch in a year and a half, South Korean media reported.

US and South Korean officials are analyzing information about the missile launch, the South Korean military said.

The missiles are believed to have been fired from near the city of Wonsan, which is east of the capital Pyongyang, and to have flown about 125 miles before splashing down off the country’s eastern coast.

The launch, which does not violate Kim’s own self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missle testing, comes months after denuclearization talks between North Korea and the Trump administration fell apart.

Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un met in Vietnam in February, but failed to reach a deal to achieve denuclearization of the country.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, “We are aware of North Korea’s actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary.”