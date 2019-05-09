AP:

North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons flew 420 kilometers (260 miles) and 270 kilometers (167 miles), respectively. It said it is working with the United States to determine more details, such as the type of weapon that was fired.

South Korea’s military said earlier that at least one projectile was launched from the Sino-ri area of North Pyongan province, an area known to have one of North Korea’s oldest missile bases where a brigade operates mid-range Rodong missiles. It later said the launch was from the nearby town of Kusong, where North Korea conducted its first successful flight test of its Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in May 2017.