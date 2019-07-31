NBC NEWS:

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Wednesday morning, the second launch of missiles in a week, a South Korean military official said.

The short-range ballistic missiles were fired at 5:06 a.m. and 5:27 a.m. from the northeastern coast of the country and into the sea, the South Korean military official said.

Two U.S. officials told NBC News that the projectiles were short-range missiles that did not pose a threat to the U.S. or its allies.

Last week, North Korea fired at least two short-range missiles in the first reported launching of projectiles since President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the end of June at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement of the previous launch that South Korea and the U.S. found both were a new type of short-range ballistic missiles.