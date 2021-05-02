NY POST

North Korean education official reportedly executed for ‘anti-party activities’

A North Korean senior official claims President Biden “made a big blunder” in his speech to Congress this week — by labeling the hermit kingdom a security threat. Biden’s remark, in which he described North Korea’s nuclear program as a “serious threat to America’s security and world security,” has created “a very grave situation” for the United States, senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said Sunday. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” the official said.

