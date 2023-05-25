After Bud Light and Target, The North Face has become the latest American brand to face a boycott for promoting Pride.

The company’s Summer of Pride ad was released yesterday on its Instagram page and has already drawn ire from conservative consumers.

The commercial features drag queen ‘Pattie Gonia’ telling consumers to ‘come out… in nature with us!’ and declaring themselves a ‘real life homosexual!’

‘Hi it’s me Patti Gonia – a real life homosexual. Today I’m here with the North Face and we are here to invite you to come out… in nature with us!’ Pattie – who lists pronouns as ‘she’, ‘he’ and ‘they’, online says.

