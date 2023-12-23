North Dakota Republican Nico Rios is seen in shocking new bodycam footage hurling homophobic slurs and racist remarks at cops as he’s stopped for DUI after leaving Christmas party

A North Dakota lawmaker who serves on a panel that handles law enforcement legislation made homophobic and anti-migrant remarks to a police officer who arrested him on a charge of driving drunk, body camera footage shows.Republican state Rep. Nico Rios of Williston was also charged with refusing to provide a chemical test. The two charges are misdemeanors under state law. Rios is scheduled for a February 5 pretrial conference in municipal court.Williston police pulled him over on December 15 for failing to stay in his lane, according to an officer’s report. The officer wrote that Rios ‘was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory’ toward him ‘for the entire duration of the incident following road side testing.’

READ MORE