North Dakota man fatally poisoned by his jealous girlfriend over $30 million inheritance check was SCAMMED into believing he’d won a payday

A North Dakota man who police say was fatally poisoned with anti-freeze by his girlfriend over an $30 million inheritance was not going to get any money as he was the victim of an online scam, his son says.

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, murdered Steven Edward Riley Jr, 51, by feeding him poison on September 3, the day he had met with a lawyer to collect the whopping sum, police records state.

‘It was a scam,’ Riley’s son, Ryan, told The New York Post in a new interview. ‘He was convinced he had inherited the money and was going to receive it when the supposed lawyer landed. But the supposed lawyer never showed up,’ Ryan added.

In response to the Post’s story, a Minot Police Department spokesperson said that they have no evidence that the inheritance was real but investigators believe that both Riley and Kenoyer thought it was legitimate.

