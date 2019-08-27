FOX NEWS:

The wife and the mother of a North Carolina man who is behind bars on hit-and-run and gun charges were themselves sent to prison Monday after the pair participated in a bid to help the man make bail money by aiding his scheme – which he arranged from jail – of sex trafficking minors, officials said.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that Brianna Leshay Wright, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex-trafficking three minors, while her mother-in-law, Tanya Fuentes, 56, was ordered to serve two years in prison for conspiracy.

Both had pleaded guilty to the crimes last year.

According to officials, Wright’s husband, Zerrell Fuentes, arranged the entire scheme from inside the jail and recruited girls to engage in prostitution to earn money for his bail. His wife and mother carried out the plan.