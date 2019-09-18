THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A North Carolina high school teacher allegedly told her students that Vice President Mike Pence should be “shot in the head” while Pence was in the state to campaign for Republican Dan Bishop.

The unnamed Cuthbertson High School teacher has been referred to the Secret Service by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, according to local Fox 46. The school is in the 9th Congressional District near Charlotte, which Bishop won against Democrat Dan McCready in last week’s special election.

“This is the vice president of the United States. He’s an elected official,” said Firas Obeid, a parent of two students at the high school, adding he is not a supporter of Pence. “Affiliation to a specific party does not entitle us to make a statement like that to anyone.”

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave as the school district investigates the comment.

“Union County Public Schools is taking the alleged inappropriate comments made by a Cuthbertson High School teacher very seriously. Upon learning about the alleged comments, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave last week and there is an ongoing investigation into this matter,” the school district said in a statement.

As students have been interviewed, there were some conflicting accounts of what was actually said.