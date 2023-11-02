North American birding group to ditch names honoring racists, others

Out with the Bachman’s Sparrow and the Couch’s Kingbird — the top authority in North American birding is ditching human names in a move to cut ties between the feathered creatures and the misdeeds of those whose names they carry.The American Ornithological Society, which catalogs the official English-language names for birds in North and South America, announced Wednesday that it would rename all birds honoring humans within its jurisdiction, as part of an effort to “address past wrongs and engage far more people in the enjoyment, protection, and study of birds.”Debate has been brewing for years at the organization about what to do about birds named after slave owners, racists or other people with unsavory pasts.

“There is power in a name, and some English bird names have associations with the past that continue to be exclusionary and harmful today,” AOS President Colleen Handel said in a statement.“We need a much more inclusive and engaging scientific process that focuses attention on the unique features and beauty of the birds themselves.”The AOS will begin in 2024 with a pilot program targeting 70-80 species that live in the United States, which it promises will be done in “an open, inclusive and scientifically rigorous” manner.

