Two North African migrants, one already subject to a deportation order, were arrested this week after ramming a French police vehicle and injuring four officers.

The two North Africans, a 31-year-old Moroccan and a 36-year-old Algerian, were taken into custody by police in Vitrolles, near Marseilles, on Sunday evening after fleeing from a police checkpoint in the van they were driving.

As the two migrants tried to flee the officials, their van rammed a police car which contained four officers. The officers were all injured as a result of the collision and were later taken to a local hospital with injured necks and backs, CNews reports.

The two migrants were arrested a short time later in Marseilles. The Algerian is said to have been on the File of Wanted People, a database of criminals wanted by law enforcement, and was already subject to a deportation order.

The incident is just the latest anti-police attack in France this year and comes just weeks after officers and firefighters were ambushed by Molotov cocktail-hurling youths in a “sensitive” area of the city of Limoges.

