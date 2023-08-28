Nordstrom shutters flagship store in crime-riddled San Francisco: ‘A sad day’

Nordstrom’s flagship store in crime-plagued San Francisco closed its doors for the last time Sunday as “drug-addled zombies” high on fentanyl and drug deals run rampant. Dozens of shoppers were seen over the weekend perusing mostly barren aisles for mementos from the formerly posh department store — which once featured a five-star spa, champagne and caviar bar and live pianist — as cops patrolled outside.

“It’s a sad day,” a shopper named Julie told ABC 7 of the store, which had spanned 312,000 square feet and occupied five floors at the San Francisco Centre mall. “It’s a wonderful store. It’s been an anchor in San Francisco.” Another customer, Denise Alexander, added, “It’s kind of depressing, being a native of San Francisco, just seeing how downtown is going away.” About 15 minutes before the mall closed at 6pm, workers were seen blocking off entrances at the multi-level store as others surveyed what was left on the mostly bare shelves.

