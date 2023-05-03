Nordstrom has announced it is closing all of its San Francisco stores, blaming the ‘changed dynamics’ of the city which has seen numerous major chains turn-tail in the face of soaring crime.

The retailer told employees it would not be renewing its leases at the Westfield Mall or at the Nordstrom Rack across the street. The mall location will shutter at the end of August, and the Rack store will remain open until July 1, according to the Washington Post.

Nordstrom chief stores officer Jamie Nordstrom blamed the state of San Francisco in recent years for reducing foot traffic ‘and our ability to operate successfully.’

Westfield Mall said in a statement to the Washington Post that the move was brought on by the ‘deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco’ which left customers and staff unsafe.

Rampant crime in downtown San Francisco has left numerous retailers throwing up their hands and moving out. In April, Whole Foods announced it was closing its locations, while Anthropologie and Office Depot have also left. Remaining stores like Target have been reduced to locking up their entire stock to deter shoplifters.

