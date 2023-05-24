High-end retailer Nordstrom is cutting almost 400 jobs as it prepares to shut all its stores in San Francisco amid rising crime and a faltering economy in the city.

According to official filings, a total of 379 jobs will be axed at the department store, which is in the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall, and the Nordstrom Rack outlet a few doors down.

The upscale firm announced it was shutting both stores earlier this month, blaming the ‘changed dynamics’ of the crime-ridden city.

A host of major chains, including Whole Foods, Brooks Brothers and Office Depot have also shuttered stores, with a disturbing report showing 95 retailers downtown – more than half the total – have closed since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The Nordstrom mall location will shut at the end of August, and the Rack store will remain open until July 1, according to the Washington Post.

