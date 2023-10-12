NONE WERE SPARED: Women, Children, Elderly, Peace Activists, Holocaust Survivor — Victims of Hamas Attacks Faced ‘Evil Not Created Even by the Devil’

As the world sets its sights on the unprecedented surprise Hamas attack against Israel, emerging details of just how gruesome their tactics were have left many in the international community in complete shock over the “unimaginable horror” perpetrated against hundreds of innocent civilians, each with their own harrowing ordeal.

On Saturday, Hamas’ multiple-pronged attack saw the Gaza-based terror group resorting to abuse, executions, and kidnappings of men, women, children and, at times, full families and even an elderly Holocaust survivor. None were spared.

In southern towns, the terrorists went door-to-door shooting Jews and burning homes with families within, proceeding to murder soldiers and infants alike, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

