The former Biden Department of Energy official accused in two separate stolen-luggage cases in different states was released without bail Wednesday after a court appearance in Minnesota.

Sam Brinton, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.

The bag and its contents were valued at $2,325. Brinton was charged with felony theft after they were spotted using the luggage several times after allegedly snatching it.

Brinton was released without bail and ordered to not contact any of the victims during a hearing Wednesday, according to Fox News.

Brinton, 35, is also facing felony grand larceny charges in Nevada for a similar luggage heist incident in which prosecutors allege they stole another woman’s suitcase worth $320 at Harry Reid International Airport in July.

READ MORE