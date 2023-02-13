The three unidentified objects the US recently shot down over Canada and Lake Huron may have launched by non-Chinese American adversaries trying to test the military’s resolve, a former NORAD commander said.

The unprecedented military action came after the government permitted a large Chinese surveillance balloon to travel thousands of miles from Alaska to the Atlantic Ocean before shooting it down on Feb. 4.

Since then, fighter jets have been scrambled to shoot down three smaller unidentified objects; two over the Yukon Territory and one over the Midwestern Great Lake.

Officials have remained mum about the origins of the objects as they analyze the grounded payloads — even as the US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said Sunday he was not ruling out the possibility that aliens were responsible.

