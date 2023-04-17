Gender “non-binary” pop star Sam Smith is at it again, performing highly sexualized and Satanic-themed numbers in his current “Gloria” world tour, which doesn’t have audience age restrictions for upcoming U.S. performances.

Sam Smith is back at it again pic.twitter.com/ipNR952E73 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2023

Social media videos of the tour show Sam Smith — who uses “they/them” pronouns — dressed in a series of racy outfits. including one get-up where the noticeably overweight singer wears a bikini brief, fishnet stockings, and nipple pasties.

In another number, the British performer wears a Satan-themed costume reminiscent the one he wore at this year’s Grammy Awards to perform his single “Unholy.”

The “Gloria” world tour doesn’t have audience age restrictions for upcoming U.S. stops. For the tour’s London performances, Ticketmaster’s page said those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

