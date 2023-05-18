The former Biden administration nuclear official who was axed late last year after they were caught red-handed in a string of luggage thefts was arrested at home this week, police confirmed.

Samuel Brinton, 35, was taken into custody at their home in Rockville, Maryland, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Montgomery Country Police Department told The Post Thursday.

Arrest records show that Brinton — who is non-binary and uses they pronouns — was arrested on the 700 block of College Parkway as a fugitive from justice.

“They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing,” an MCPD spokesperson explained.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Someone claiming to be a neighbor of Brinton and Reike told the Daily Wire on Thursday that “four unmarked police showed up” at their residence last night and escorted Brinton away in handcuffs an hour later.

