‘Non-Binary’ Author of Book About Trans 4th Grader: ‘Parental Rights Really Anger Me’

Alex Gino, a so-called “non-binary” author of a book about a transgender 4th grader, declared “parental rights really anger me” in a recent discussion of families pushing back on books that sow gender confusion in young children.“Parental rights really anger me, because what about human rights? People who are under 18 are human,” Gino told Yahoo! News in an interview published Saturday.“And if you are keeping information about the world from young people, you are leaving them less prepared to learn how to be in the world,” he added.Gino — whose 2015 novel Melissa has reportedly been banned by seven school districts in four states — told the outlet that he believes his book is prohibited due to “fear” and suggested that kids know more about “the world” than adults.“I think it is fear that looks like anger,” the author said. “I think it is a fear of adults generally. Adults are not great at knowing what’s in the world. Kids are great at it. Kids are constantly learning what’s in the world and taking on new ideas. They learn who’s in the world, they learn how people are in the world.”

