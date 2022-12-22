If Volodymyr Zelensky ever gets tired of being president of Ukraine, Breitbart News should hire him to decode just how corrupt, dangerous, and grotesque America’s self-appointed elites are.

Boy, does he have their number.

I have no issue whatsoever with Zelensky. He’s facing an existential threat from Russia and doing everything he can to save his country. Good for him. I wish Joe Biden and the rest of the establishment loved America even half as much as Zelensky loves Ukraine.

And what Zelensky is doing is perfect; it’s genius…

Zelensky understands just how shallow, pathetic, grasping, insecure, and easily manipulated America’s media, entertainment, and political establishment are and how to control those character deficits to his advantage.

This patriot and former comedian has transformed himself into the precise thing he must be to get what he wants, and that’s a status symbol of virtue.

