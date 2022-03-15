BREITBART:

Deep Blue Seattle is such a crime-ridden sewer that far-left Amazon has been forced to relocate 1,800 of its employees out of downtown.

So here’s today’s lesson in getting what you vote for…

Amid rising crime rates, Amazon is reportedly relocating nearly 1,800 employees from its office in downtown Seattle. Homicides, shootings, carjackings and burglaries have all been reported near the office located in the old Macy’s building near 3rd and Pine, according to KIRO 7. In an email obtained by KIRO 7, an Amazon spokesperson said due to the high crime rate the company is providing employees an alternative place to work. The spokesperson continued saying, “We are hopeful conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Everyone who works at this particular location, on 300 Pine Street, will be relocated someplace safe. An Amazon spokesperson said they hope conditions improve so they can return.

“Given recent incidents near 3rd and Pine,” the spokesperson said, “we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere. The building is not closed, however.”

“We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

