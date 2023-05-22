Breitbart

The far-left NAACP is using desperate scare tactics to stop black Americans from moving to Florida, something black Americans have been doing by the tens of thousands over the past few years. Some fake Hispanic “civil rights” group called LULAC is doing the same with Hispanic Americans. On Saturday, the NAACP, an organization that once sought the “advancement of colored people” and now seeks to keep them voting for Democrats no matter the cost, issued a hilarious “travel advisory” telling black people to know their place to avoid Florida: Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools. The formal travel notice states, “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals [, and blah, blah, blah.] Where’s the travel advisory to avoid all the black people being shot in Democrat-run Oakland, Democrat-run Chicago, Democrat-run Detroit, and Democrat-run Baltimore? Basically, the corrupt and disgraced NAACP is telling black people to remain in these dangerous, godforsaken cities and not move to Florida. The apparent logic is this: it’s safer to live in lawless cities than in a state that refuses to teach the fake history America’s Woke Nazis want taught.

