Former President Trump is now over the magic 50 percent mark in Iowa, per the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll — a poll with more producers than a Bruce Willis direct-to-video movie.

Since an October poll, The Donald has jumped eight full points, from 43 percent to his current standing of 51 percent.

Second place Ron DeSantis is 32 whole points behind Trump with just 19 percent support.

And the latest media hoax, known as NikkiHaleyMentum, has just been debunked. The former South Carolina governor and United Nations representative sits in third place with just 16 percent support — or 35 points behind Trump. What’s more, Haley has not gained a single point since last month despite the media’s best efforts to pretend she is NikkiSurgeKochDarling.

