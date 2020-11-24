Breitbart:

One of the primary people driving this madness is a biological male named Dr. Rachel Levine — a man who lives and identifies as a woman — whom Wolf appointed as Pennsylvania’s health secretary and handed a tremendous amount of public authority.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat and fascist, has just will-nilly, with no authority from the spineless eunuchs in the Pennsylvania legislature (that should be impeaching him), outlawed the sale of alcohol starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday night (Thanksgiving Eve) and ending at 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Thanksgiving Day). But…

He’s only outlawing the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. You can still buy all the booze you want at the store.

Wait till you hear his rationale…

“The biggest day for drinking is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. I don’t like addressing that anymore than anyone else does, but it’s a fact,” Wolf said. “When people get together in that situation it leads to an increase in the exchange of the fluids that leads to increased infection.”

What!?

This isn’t going to decrease alcohol consumption. Like Prohibition did 90 years ago, it’s only going to increase drinking because now drinking comes with a taste of the forbidden. Anyone who wants to drink on Thanksgiving Eve is going to drink and “exchange fluids” at home, while the bars and restaurants, that have already been ravaged by Wolf’s lunatic shutdowns, remain empty on the kind of night that might have otherwise helped them recover financially.

And wouldn’t it be better if people drank at restaurants and bars that enforce social distancing as opposed to drinking at home parties (which is what everyone’s going to do now) that don’t enforce social distancing?

Get this. He’s blaming the China Flu…

“The thing that we can’t do is ignore reality and say ‘yeah you folks, for no fault of your own, have been hit hardest by this virus.’ But the virus is what’s doing this. It’s not me. It’s not the administration. It’s not the government,” Wolf said.

More lunacy. What is he talking about? Of course he’s to blame. He’s singling out the bar and restaurant business. The virus isn’t singling out the bar and restaurant business. Wolf is.

