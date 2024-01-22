Nolte: ‘Sundance Shut Down’ by Anti-Jewish Protesters Chanting Genocide

“Sundance Shut Down,” says the far-left Deadline. “Pro-Palestinian Protest Closes Main Street,” concludes the headline.

But.

A hundred protesters chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is not “pro” anything. It is an open call for genocide against the Israeli people and their country. But facts mean nothing to a leftist rag like Deadline:

Chanting the controversial line of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Melissa Barrera joined almost 100 pro-Palestinian protestors today at the Sundance Film Festival.



Marching halfway up Park City’s Main Street in the snow, the protesters were under heavy police surveillance and swarmed by media. With the huge media spotlight that Sundance attracts every year, capturing the attention of cameras and reporters were [sic] clearly part of the purpose of the demo Sunday.

These pro-Hamas-terrorist monsters are so bloodthirsty that they are angry at His Fraudulency, Joe Biden, for his tepid-kinda-almost support of Israel’s God-given right and moral urgency to defeat Hamas. On October 7, 2023, Hamas raped, mutilated, murdered, and butchered some 1,200 Israeli civilians — including women and children. Hamas then dragged hundreds of Israelis into Gaza, where many remain months later.

