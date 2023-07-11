Sound of Freedom has topped $40 million at the box office and beat the per-screen average of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

At the close of business Sunday, after only six days in theaters, Sound of Freedom has grossed $40.2 million. Also, over the weekend, it averaged $6,388 per screen, which topped Dial of Destiny’s per-screen average of $5,760.

Currently, the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Dial of Destiny is playing in 4,600 theaters, compared to just 2,852 for Sound of Freedom.

Dial of Destiny might have come in second place with a weekend’s gross box office haul of $26.5 million, and Sound of Freedom might have come in third place with $18.2 million, but Sound of Freedom is doing a better job of packing them in.

Also, Unlike Disney’s Dial of Destiny, which is on track to lose tens if not hundreds of millions, Sound of Freedom is already profitable. Budgeted at just $14.5 million, Sound of Freedom started making millions the moment it crossed $25 to $30 million. And it’s just getting started. With an A+ Cinemascore and the corporate media’s desperate and insulting attacks, word of mouth is all set up to be phenomenal. Sound of Freedom should also clean up on home media.

READ MORE