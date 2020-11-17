In the middle of the 2020 recount maelstrom, there are two attorneys with national reputations putting those reputations on the line with the promise that a massive amount of voter fraud is about to be uncovered, enough voter fraud to win President Trump a second term.

Sidney Powell is no joke. She served as a federal prosecutor for ten years and earned a national reputation as the attorney who swooped in, convinced Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn to withdraw his guilty pleas, and successfully pressured the Justice Department to drop its charges. She was a stalwart and regular presence in exposing the Russia Collusion Hoax, and by my count, everything she said was going to happen did happen.

This is a serious woman. There’s no circus atmosphere around her. And she is pledging, as she did over the weekend on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, that they have the goods, that they can prove there was enough voter fraud to overturn Joe Biden’s lead.

“There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America, to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump, to manufacture votes for Joe Biden,” she said.

