Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines used her verified Twitter account to throw her own husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under the bus on Tuesday. Boy, that marriage must be going well. Over the weekend, Kennedy appeared at an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington D.C. During his remarks, the son of late-Senator Robert F. Kennedy said of these fascist mandates, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.” Obviously, he was making the hyperbolic point that you could hide from the Nazis but not these mandates. Personally, I could not care less if people make Holocaust/Hitler/Nazi analogies, and it disgusts me to no end when Speech Nazis (see what I did there?) declare them off-limits. But as far as analogies go, one has to admit Kennedy’s wasn’t a very good one. Nevertheless, America’s collective Media Speech Nazis (see what I did there?) gathered together to feign offense and lash out at Kennedy because that’s what fascists do when they can’t address the overall argument. Anyway, Kennedy’s been a public figure since birth, so he could not have been surprised or traumatized by the fake media’s hypocritical reaction, and he did eventually issue an apology. But what must he have thought when his own wife — his wife! — took to the Twitters to drop him in the grease? “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive,” Hines tweeted. “The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

