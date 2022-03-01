Big, brave Hollywood is determined as all get out to make Evil Russia pay for its evil invasion of Ukraine.

You’ve read all the self-aggrandizing headlines:

Paramount Halts Release Of ‘The Lost City’ & ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ In Russia

‘Morbius’ & Other Sony Planned Future Films Pulled From Russia Release

Warner Bros. Pulls’ The Batman’ Russia Release

Disney halting new releases from Russia, Warner Bros pulls Batman

Well, good for Hollywood. Decent people should not be doing business with war criminals like Putin.

But, uhm, what about China…?

China’s been threatening Taiwan for decades and someday will invade.

China’s been starving and murdering its own people for even more decades.

China puts innocent people in concentration camps.

China is still committing genocide against the Uyghurs, including forced abortions and sterilizations.

