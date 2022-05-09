Breitbart

Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned, and no one’s taking it to the streets. This was not the civil war the corporate media and Democrats have promised for the last 50 years. Oh, I know a few hundred yahoos descended on the homes of a few Supreme Court justices, an out-and-out felony encouraged by this lawless and deranged White House. But a few hundred yahoos will come out and protest anything. If Chipotle raised the price of guacamole, you could get that many yahoos out. This isn’t guacamole. This is the left’s sacrament of abortion. This is the third rail of third rails. This is civil war time. This is — Hey, where the hell is everyone? Last week, I wrote about the lack of protests in the wake of a majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade being leaked out of the Supreme Court — a leak that will hopefully prove true. Five days had passed without any widespread protests when I wrote that piece. But those were five weekdays. So, knowing the weekend was coming and with plenty of time to organize, I closed the piece with this… Undoubtedly, we’ll see some protests over the weekend, maybe even big ones, but it’s too late to convince me those protests are organic, are anything but the usual-usual organized AstroTurf. “Undoubtedly” is the word I used. Why? Because there was no doubt in my mind that we would see the streets of Deep Blue Cities filled with angry, pro-infanticide freaks on Saturday and Sunday. You have to understand that for as long as I’ve been following politics, abortion has been The Issue Of All Issues. Even back in the days when the corporate media still pretended to be unbiased and down the middle, there was none of that phony objectivity when it came to abortion. The media have always been lunatics about abortion. For decades we’ve literally been told that if there’s a second civil war, it will be over abortion.

Read more at Breitbart