While we all wish Joe Biden a fast and full recovery from the coronavirus, let’s not forget all the COVID misinformation he has been spreading for years.

In fact, in a fit of irony, no one would believe in fiction; it was exactly one year ago — one year ago to the day — that Biden told the country the COVID vaccination would protect you from being infected.

On July 21, 2022, the White House announced that the twice vaccinated and twice boosted Joe Biden has the coronavirus.

On July 21, 2021, Joe Biden told the country that the vaccinated could not get the coronavirus.

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations. [emphasis added]

