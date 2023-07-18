Breitbart

The far-left New York Times quietly admitted this week that deaths from the coronavirus were overcounted by 30 percent. Gee, another “right-wing conspiracy theory” is proven true… The Times’ dishonesty is on full display even in the reporting of this breathtaking news. Does this amazing revelation earn its own headline? Nope. Does this amazing revelation sit at the top of the story? Nope.

Here’s how the propagandists at the Times bury the truth: Headline: “A Positive Covid Milestone.”

Sub-headline: “In a sign that the pandemic really is over, the total number of Americans dying each day is no longer historically abnormal.”

And it is only after reading some 17 paragraphs where you will finally find the buried truth…

