The latest news on the Paul Pelosi incident is that when the cops showed up at his house last week, he told them, “everything’s good,” and then walked back into his house as though he had nothing to fear from his alleged assailant, David DePape.

Update: NBC pulled its story making these claims, with the explanation that, “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” according to the New York Post. The New York Post article noted that the NBC report seemingly contradicts court documents filed in David DePape’s case, which stated Pelosi “nervously but calmly” greeted officers.

Original story describing the now-pulled NBC report continues below:

That’s when Berkeley hippie David DePape allegedly whomped Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband with a hammer.

Just like everything else that appears to go against the media’s ludicrous lie about Mr. Pelosi being the victim of a crazed Trump supporter (who lives in a hippie commune plastered with gay flags and Black Lives Matter banners), rest assure this report will soon be retracted, [UPDATE: As I predicted hours ago, NBC has retracted its reporting that violated The Approved Narrative] but for now, check it out:

Paul Pelosi never let on to responding officers that he was in distress just seconds before he walked back into his house where a man bludgeoned him with a hammer, new details have revealed. The 82-year-old husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instead smiled at the officers who had responded to the high priority 911 call at his San Francisco home last week, according to court documents, and told them ‘everything’s good.’ Instead of telling officers he needed help, or trying to flee the home, Pelosi retreated back into the foyer where police saw the attacker strike him with a hammer, sources close to the investigation told NBC News.

Here’s the original report from the election deniers at NBC News.

NBC adds, “Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.”

