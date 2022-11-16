Thanks to a local NBC report, the sketchy narrative around Paul Pelosi’s alleged assault at the hands of 42-year-old David DePape is even more sketchy.

The corrupt, left-wing Department of Justice tells us that after Paul Pelosi, husband of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), called 911, it was the police who opened the door of the Pelosi home.

NBC Bay Area says that’s not true. The local police report clearly states Paul Pelosi opened the door. What’s more, the local left-wing district attorney does not dispute that. So why the discrepancy?

Here’s a partial transcript from the NBC report:

This all has to do with the moment, seconds really, just before Paul Pelosi was struck in the head with a hammer inside his San Francisco home. There seems to be contradicting accounts of a relatively simple question: Who opened the door that night when San Francisco police arrived at the Pelosi house? The Department of Justice says that “two officers opened the door.” That’s according to a federal indictment filed earlier this week. But the San Francisco district attorney’s office, in another court document that was filed earlier this month, said, “Mr. Pelosi opened the door with his left hand.”

READ MORE