Over at far-left MSNBC, Republicans are under attack as being “incendiary” for stating the scientific fact that there are only two genders.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing ripped into Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham — who happens to be a medical doctor — over his claim in a TV ad that there are only two genders.

“And in Louisiana the Republican candidate for governor, Ralph Abrahama, is out with a new TV ad this week making incendiary comments about gender,” Jansing told her viewers before running a clip from the ad in which Abrahama says, “As a doctor I can assure you there are only two genders.”

Yep, things have become so Orwellian in the establishment media that scientific and biological facts are now considered “incendiary.”

Facts are “incendiary.”

Truth is “incendiary.”

Not going along with someone’s fantasy is “incendiary.”

Get this… It is now “incendiary” to say there are two genders but totally fine to state there are 112 genders.

And herein lies my problem with the political left when it comes to all this LGBTSUPERCALAFRAGILISTICEXPEALADOCIOUS nonsense.

I am all about live and let live.

If you want to be gay, go be gay.

If you’re a guy who wants to pretend you’re a woman, knock yourself out.