Breitbart:

“Hundreds of people swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

There was also gunfire and violence against police officers. As of this writing, downtown Chicago is all but closed to those trying to get to work on a Monday morning.

The details reveal just how organized this was….

The looting and rioting started just after midnight and lasted “nearly five hours.” Get this…

“People darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise,” the Tribune reports, adding, “Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up.”

A U-Haul.

People being dropped off like it was just another morning at Looting School.

Hundreds of them. All at once.

This was not spontaneous.

What we appear to have in Chicago is one more act of organized, left-wing terrorism, similar to what we are seeing in other Democrat-run cities, most especially Portland.

“heavyset” looter tries to elude cops …

A heavyset female looter tries to escape from police but trips and falls. #BlackLivesMatter #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/ISfAv1xjW6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

More GREAT twitter videos at Breitbart