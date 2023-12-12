Nolte: Joe Biden’s RealClear Job Approval Average Sinks into 30s

In the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll of average polls, Joe Biden’s national job approval rating average sank into the thirties for the first time since July of 2022.

Currently, the RCP average has His Fraudulency at 39.9 percent average approval. Biden’s average disapproval sits at 56.6 percent. Currently, Hunter’s Dad is 16.7 points underwater.

Biden’s approval rating has never really recovered since his disastrous surrender in Afghanistan during the summer of 2021, when he left behind billions of dollars worth of American weaponry for the same Taliban behind the September 11 attacks. Between August of 2021 and August of 2022, Biden’s average approval rating slipped from 52 to 39 percent.

From there, it rebounded a bit, but just a bit, never hitting 45 percent. Since April, though, as the horrors of Bidenomics, illegal immigration, and worldwide conflicts hit home, the downward slide has returned. What had been a reasonably healthy average approval rating of 44 percent last April is now back in the thirties.

