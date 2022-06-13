The bottom continues to fall out of His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s approval ratings, with Rasmussen Reports showing Hunter’s Dad sitting at just 38 percent approval, which ties his record low in this specific poll.

His disapproval rating is now at 60 percent.

Rasmussen also shows that 74 percent believe the country is on the wrong track, while only 21 percent say it is on the right track.

Who are those 21 percent, and what is their definition of “right track”?

Only 38 percent of women approve of Biden’s presidency. It gets worse: only 53 percent of black voters approve of Slow Joe, while 42 percent of black voters disapprove. Biden should be earning black voter approval in the 80s and 90s.

